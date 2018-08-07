/7-Seat Hyundai Santa Fe XL (2019) Priced from $30,850

Long wheelbase versions of popular models are usually reserved for the Chinese market. But with the Santa Fe, Hyundai has always made a point of offering a long version in the U.S. to keep this model competitive against GM’s huge offerings in this class. For 2019 this model is called the Hyundai Santa Fe XL and it is priced from $30,850 MSRP.

For that you get an elongated Santa Fe with seven seats, an enhanced navigation system and HD radio. The Hyundai Santa Fe XL is available with front or all-wheel-drive and comes in four trim levels, all powered by the same 3.3L GDI V6 engine mated to a six-speed SHIFTRONIC automatic transmission. Among the car’s top family-oriented features that come as standard on the base model, one can mention the reclining second row with 40/20/40 split folding seatbacks, sliding second-row seats with cargo area releases, stain-resistant cloth seats, sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors and extensions, BlueLink, rear seat HVAC and vents, dual zone air con, roof side rails, and trailer prep package with 5,000 lbs. towing capacity. Higher trims get more equipment mainly in terms technology features.

2019MY Hyundai Santa Fe XL MSRP (excluding $980 destination charge)

Model Engine Transmission Drivetrain MSRP Santa Fe XL SE FWD 3.3L V6 GDI 6-Speed A/T with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $30,850 Santa Fe XL SE AWD 3.3L V6 GDI 6-Speed A/T with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $32,600 Santa Fe XL Limited FWD Ultimate 3.3L V6 GDI 6-Speed A/T with SHIFTRONIC® FWD $39,550 Santa Fe XL Limited AWD Ultimate 3.3L V6 GDI 6-Speed A/T with SHIFTRONIC® AWD $41,300

