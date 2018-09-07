/New-Look 2019 Hyundai Elantra Priced from $17,100
New-Look 2019 Hyundai Elantra Priced from $17,100

It is kind of amazing that Hyundai can completely revamp a model with new looks and features, and yet increase its price over the previous one only 150 bucks. That is the case with the 2019 Hyundai Elantra. They just announced the mid-size sedan’s MSRP, and it’s really cheap. 

2019 Hyundai Elantra starts from just $17,100. Granted, that is for the base model. And yes, there is an $885 freight charge to be added to that. But still, this is a lot of car for that money. It is particularly good when you consider the improvements over the outgoing Elantra, which is still a fresh looking car. The 2019 version gets new hood, front fenders, front fascia, grille, and headlights as well as trunk, taillights, and rear fascia. The wheels are new, the center and instrument clusters are new, the air vents are new. It is basically an all-new car.

And it’s not like the base version of the 2019 Hyundai Elantra is spartan in terms of equipment. You get rearview camera with five-inch color screen, Bluetooth handsfree phone connectivity, and steering wheel audio controls. Of course, if you go for one of the higher trims you get much nicer equipment. There is Hyundai SmartSense safety and convenience kit, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, and Driver Attention Warning. Depending on the trim, the Elantra comes with either a 1.6 or a 2.0 liter gas engine, and with 60speed manual or auto, or a 7-speed DCT.

2019 Hyundai Elantra MSRP and Specs

Model Engine Transmission MSRP
SE 2.0L 4-cylinder 6-speed Manual Transmission $17,100
SE 2.0L 4-cylinder 6-speed Automatic Transmission with SHIFTRONIC® $18,100
SEL 2.0L 4-cylinder 6-speed Automatic Transmission with SHIFTRONIC® $19,400
Value 2.0L 4-cylinder 6-speed Automatic Transmission with SHIFTRONIC® $20,400
Eco 1.4L Turbo GDI 4-cylinder 7-speed EcoShift® Dual Clutch Transmission with SHIFTRONIC® $20,950
Limited 2.0L 4-cylinder 6-speed Automatic Transmission with SHIFTRONIC® $22,600
Sport 1.6L Turbo GDI 4-cylinder 6-speed Manual Transmission $22,400
Sport 1.6L Turbo GDI 4-cylinder 7-speed EcoShift® Dual Clutch Transmission with SHIFTRONIC® $23,500
