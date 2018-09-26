/2019 Hyundai i30 Fastback N Revealed Ahead of Paris Debut

As promised, Hyundai is expanding the i30 N range further with another new model. The 2019 Hyundai i30 Fastback N is based on the sexier pseudo-coupe version of the i30, offering a more unique package than the i30 N hatchback. So if you like the performance of that car but not the looks, go for this.

Hyundai i30 Fastback N looks more prestigious and grown up than the hatchback. But make no mistake, it is just as capable underneath. The engine powering the i30 Fastback N is the same as the hatch: a 2.0 liter turbo. Here you can have it in two flavors, one with 250 and the other with 275 horsepower (Performance variant). They both have 353 Nm and reach a maximum speed of 250 km/h. As for acceleration to 100, it takes 6.4 seconds in the 250 Ps and 6.1 in the 275 PS version.

2019 Hyundai i30 Fastback N comes with an interesting new feature. It is called the N Grin Control system which allows drivers to choose from five different drive modes – Eco, Normal, Sport, N and N Custom. Based on that name, they all must bring a grin to your face. The car also boasts a sporty design. The N Grille, the N front bumper, special rear bumper and rear spoiler are all telltale signs of sportiness. Same goes for the interior, where you find N steering wheel, red-coloured N stitching and sport seats.

Despite all the performance features, the i30 N Fastback is still a practical family car. You get 450 litres, increasing to 1,351 litres when seats are folded flat. You get tons of safety features such as Autonomous Emergency Braking, Driver Attention Alert, Lane Keeping Assist and High Beam Assist, all standard. And you get an eight-inch capacitive touch screen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

