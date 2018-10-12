/2019 Hyundai i40 Sedan and Wagon – The Upgrades

We have become accustomed to Hyundai revising and giving major makeovers to models that don’t really need them. And yet with the i40 they have kind of dropped the ball. This model has been around with the same looks and features for many years now. And now that they have upgraded the 2019 Hyundai i40, well, it’s not really “major.”

Upgrades implemented on the 2019 Hyundai i40 begin with very subtle changes to the exterior. At the front we have the new Cascading Grille, Hyundai’s corporate look, along with revised headlights that give the car a fresh-ish look. There is also new 18-inch alloy wheels replacing the old 16 and 17 inch options.

You will find more interesting choices in terms of style inside the cabin. Merlot Red and combination of Grey and Black are the new available colors for leather trims, with Black and Beige also offered in cloth. These are complemented with contrasting inlay on the door panel and black door panels and orange accents, plus grey stitching and Merlot coloured door centre trim elements. Last but not least, you get metal mesh cover on the dashboard which adds a nice touch of sport.

As for other 2019 Hyundai i40 upgrades with more substance to them, Hyundai SmartSense active safety and driver assistance features are fitted as standard. The ingredients include the Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) whci utilizes camera sensors to detect obstacles in front of the vehicle and intervenes if necessary. What’s more, the new i40 gets the Smartstream 1.6-litre diesel engine in two power outputs: 85kW/115 PS and 280 Nm of torque, and 100 kW/136 PS and 320 Nm of torque. The latter can be had with a 7-speed DCT. There is also a 97 kW/ 135 PS 1.6 petrol engine available.

