/2019 Hyundai i30 Range – List of Upgrades

Yep, already Hyundai has decided it’s time for a fresh face for the i30 along with new engines and features. So please welcome the 2019 Hyundai i30 in i30 five-door, i30 Wagon and i30 Fastback variants. These are now available with a new SmartStream engine.

It’s a 1.6 liter diesel for the Euro market, but before we get to that let us tell you about the styling updates and new features. The face of the 2019 Hyundai i30 is cuter and more sophisticated than that of the current version. It now has a new front bumper from the Fastback version on all variants, more chrome up front and unique LED daytimers. There’s also new colors to choose from: Stellar Blue and Olivine Grey.

In terms of equipment, 2019 Hyundai i30 is available with an 8-inch Display Audio, which includes Android Auto and Apple Car Play. You can control the system via voice control, the touchscreen or the buttons on the steering wheel. It’s another premium features we are increasingly seeing on affordable cars these days. There is also the new N-Line trim with mechanical upgrades made to the suspension, brakes, and engine response.

As for the new SmartStream engine, the efficient 1.6-litre four-cylinder diesel comes in three outputs. The first one is a 96 PS (70kW) version available with a 6-speed manual transmission which does 3.9 l/100 km. The second offers 116 PS (85kW) available with 6MT (7DCT optional) and averaging 4.3 l/100 km. And the last one packs 136 PS (100kW) with 6MT or optional 7DCT, averaging 4.4 liters per 100 km.

