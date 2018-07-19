/2019 Hyundai i30 N Line is a Diet i30N

Hyundai is kind of like Samsung these days, in that when they launch a successful and popular model, it will automatically spawn a bunch of discount, diet, low-fat versions at lower prices. So following the i30N we now get the Hyundai i30 N Line, which is a slightly hotter i30 for those who can’t afford the real N version.

That is not to say 2019 Hyundai i30 N Line is a rubbish car. On the contrary, the specs look pretty good on paper. the warm hatch, as it were, has a 1.4-litre T-GDI petrol engine with 140 PS, which is much weaker than the motor in the i30N. But a fun, sporty drive is about more than just power. The N Line comes with PS4 Michelin Performance tires, uprated suspension, and 16-inch brake discs. These little details add up to make this car a better performer than its run-of-the-mill siblings.

Design-wise, 2019 Hyundai i30 N Line is not that distinguished over the standard model. It does, however, come with revised bumper featuring silver accents, 18 inch wheels, and twin muffler at the rear. Inside the cabin practicality of the 5-door hatch is spiced up with sporty highlights such as N-branded suede sport seats, perforated leather sport steering wheel and the N gear shift knob. But all in all, don’t expect the full N effect in here, either.

Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing & Product at Hyundai Motor Europe, says: “Our i30 N has been hugely successful since launch, showcasing our capabilities in high-performance engineering and emotionalising our brand with its fun-to-drive factor. Now we are extending that feeling to a wider audience with the new i30 N Line. We believe the comprehensive package of design and engineering enhancements will continue to attract more new customers to the Hyundai brand in Europe.”

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]