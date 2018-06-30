/2019 Hyundai Santa Fe MSRP Announced – Starts at $25,500
HyundaiJune 30, 2018

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe MSRP Announced – Starts at $25,500

2019 santa fe msrp 1 730x398 at 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe MSRP Announced Starts at $25,500

The handsome, somewhat Volvo-esque 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe has received its official MSRP price tag for the American market. In spite of all the upgrades it features, it has only got a 550 bucks price bumps compared with the previous generation. The 2019 Santa Fe starts at $25,500.

Granted, you have to add a $980 destination charge to that, but even so, the entry-level 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe sounds like amazing value. It comes with a 2.4 liter engine and it’s only front-wheel-drive, but as far as features and equipment are concerned, the SE trim is anything but entry-level. The full list of the standard features on the Santa Fe are mentioned below. Higher trim levels can also be ordered with a 2.0 liter Turbo engine and all-wheel-drive, but even those are fairly priced. A range-topping Ultimate Santa Fe with all the bells and whistles costs no more than $38,800.

So here’s what you get with a standard 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collison-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, High Beam Assist, Bolder design, Increased visibility, cabin and storage space, Idle Stop and Go, Eight-speed automatic transmission, Improved EPA estimated fuel economy of 25 mpg combined, Rear View Monitor with parking guidance, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Dual front and rear 2.1-amp USB charge ports. Below is the full price list for every model in the 2019 range:

2019 santa fe msrp 2 730x326 at 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe MSRP Announced Starts at $25,500

Model Drivetrain MSRP*
SE 2.4 Front-Wheel Drive $25,500
SE 2.4 All-Wheel Drive $27,200
SEL 2.4 Front-Wheel Drive $27,600
SEL 2.4 All-Wheel Drive $29,300
SEL Plus 2.4 Front-Wheel Drive $29,800
SEL Plus 2.4 All-Wheel Drive $31,500
Limited 2.4 Front-Wheel Drive $32,600
Limited 2.4 All-Wheel Drive $34,300
Ultimate 2.4 Front-Wheel Drive $35,450
Ultimate 2.4 All-Wheel Drive $37,150
Limited 2.0T Front-Wheel Drive $34,200
Limited 2.0T All-Wheel Drive $35,900
Ultimate 2.0T Front-Wheel Drive $37,100
Ultimate 2.0T All-Wheel Drive $38,800

*Freight charges for the 2019 model year Santa Fe are $980. Pricing in this release does not include freight.

 

