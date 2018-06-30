/2019 Hyundai Santa Fe MSRP Announced – Starts at $25,500

The handsome, somewhat Volvo-esque 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe has received its official MSRP price tag for the American market. In spite of all the upgrades it features, it has only got a 550 bucks price bumps compared with the previous generation. The 2019 Santa Fe starts at $25,500.

Granted, you have to add a $980 destination charge to that, but even so, the entry-level 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe sounds like amazing value. It comes with a 2.4 liter engine and it’s only front-wheel-drive, but as far as features and equipment are concerned, the SE trim is anything but entry-level. The full list of the standard features on the Santa Fe are mentioned below. Higher trim levels can also be ordered with a 2.0 liter Turbo engine and all-wheel-drive, but even those are fairly priced. A range-topping Ultimate Santa Fe with all the bells and whistles costs no more than $38,800.

So here’s what you get with a standard 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collison-Avoidance Assist, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, High Beam Assist, Bolder design, Increased visibility, cabin and storage space, Idle Stop and Go, Eight-speed automatic transmission, Improved EPA estimated fuel economy of 25 mpg combined, Rear View Monitor with parking guidance, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Dual front and rear 2.1-amp USB charge ports. Below is the full price list for every model in the 2019 range:

Model Drivetrain MSRP* SE 2.4 Front-Wheel Drive $25,500 SE 2.4 All-Wheel Drive $27,200 SEL 2.4 Front-Wheel Drive $27,600 SEL 2.4 All-Wheel Drive $29,300 SEL Plus 2.4 Front-Wheel Drive $29,800 SEL Plus 2.4 All-Wheel Drive $31,500 Limited 2.4 Front-Wheel Drive $32,600 Limited 2.4 All-Wheel Drive $34,300 Ultimate 2.4 Front-Wheel Drive $35,450 Ultimate 2.4 All-Wheel Drive $37,150 Limited 2.0T Front-Wheel Drive $34,200 Limited 2.0T All-Wheel Drive $35,900 Ultimate 2.0T Front-Wheel Drive $37,100 Ultimate 2.0T All-Wheel Drive $38,800

*Freight charges for the 2019 model year Santa Fe are $980. Pricing in this release does not include freight.

