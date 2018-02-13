/2019 Hyundai Santa Fe Revealed in First Commercial

While we are waiting for the first official images and details of the new 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe, the Korean car maker has dropped a commercial revealing in it the SUV in its full glory. The new Santa, we have to say, looks better in the flesh than what we saw in the official sketches and preview photos.

In fact, 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe seems to have migrated from the average, affordable SUV category to the high-end, luxury class. The lines that make the the serious face of the new Santa Fe, the slim headlights, the sophisticated grille and the whole profile of the car which is entirety new and a lot less ‘generic’ than the previous models, they all point to the fact that with the new model Hyundai is after a different class of customers.

And it’s not just the looks, either. As this rather funny commercial clearly shows, the 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is also packed with up-to-the-minute technologies. Some of this, like the system that monitors the rear traffic and locks the door if your child suddenly decided he or she has to jump onto the street, are not seen before, at least in the price range to which the Santa Fe belongs. You will also get the latest connectivity features known to man and a range of new, efficient engines. In short then, this new model seems to be an uncompromising product.

Stay tuned for the official material on the 2019 Santa Fe over the coming days.

