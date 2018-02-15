/2019 Kia Ceed Unveiled with Level 2 Autonomy

The third-generation of one of Kia’s best-sellers, the Ceed, has been unveiled today ahead of its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show. The new 2019 Kia Ceed boasts a cool and sporty design heavily influenced by the Stinger sports saloon, and it comes with some pretty impressive technology features.

It is awesome that Kia is modeling all of their new models on the Stinger, because the mans even a mid-range hatchback like the 2019 Kia Ceed can look amazing. Among the main characteristics of the new design language there are distinctive headlights with LEDs, an aggressive front grille, sporty air intake in the bumpers, and neat and clean rear fascia with some cool taillights. This is, of course, the standard model. We can’t wait to see what the next Pro Ceed will bring to the table.

Engineered in Europe, the new Kia Ceed features a new fully-independent suspension system which will hopefully the main issue with all small Kias, which is of course a stiff ride. The engine lineup for the 2019 Ceed includes a1.0-litre T-GDi (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct injection) engine with 120 PS, as well as a new 1.4-litre T-GDi engine which replaces the current 1.6 unit with 140 PS. A 100 PS 1.4-litre MPi (Multi-Point injection) engine will also be available later on, along with the new ‘U3’ 1.6-litre CRDi diesel producing either 115 or 130 PS with 280 Nm of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, but Kia’s seven-speed double-clutch transmission can be ordered with 1.4 petorl and 1.6 diesel engines.

A huge highlight of the 2019 Kia Ceed is it new technological feature. They start with familiar stuff in this class like a ‘floating’ 5.0- or 7.0-inch touchscreen audio system, or 8.0-inch touchscreen navigation system, and continues with Drive Mode Select system, Active Air Flap (Eco Pack), High Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Lane Keeping Assist and Forward Collision Warning with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist. These latter features, together with Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, Smart Parking Assist, and pedestrian recognition gives the small Kia level 2 autonomous driving capabilities.

