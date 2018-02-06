/2019 Mercedes Sprinter Is a Jack of All Trades

No, really. Whatever your trade is, chances are there is a version of the new 2019 Mercedes Sprinter that fits your needs. The Mercedes of vans was unveiled minutes ago with three main body styles of panel van, tourer, and construction truck, and more than 1700 different configurations!

It is fairly pointless to talk about the deign of a new van, even though the 2019 Mercedes Sprinter does look quite good and fancy. So let’s begin with the technology and see what makes the new Sprinter special. The new model comes with Mercedes PRO connect combined with the MBUX multimedia systems. This makes managing a fleet a lot more convenient as you can connect the vehicles and use services such as Vehicle Supervision, Vehicle Operations, Fleet Communication, Maintenance Management and a digital Driver’s Logbook.

As for the practicality, the new model has a lower load sill and 50 kg more load capacity (up to17 m3 with tonnages up to 5.5 tonnes). There is also new front setup for the all-wheel-drive system, two newly developed transmissions for front-wheel drive including a 6-speed manual and a nine-speed automatic. Other highlights of the 2019 Mercedes Sprinter equipment-wise include self-cleaning reversing camera showing its image in the rear-view mirror, a modern Parking package with a 360-degree view, and a rain sensor with an integrated Wet Wiper system for optimum visibility.

“The inland port in Duisburg stands for globality and modern logistics at the highest level. It is therefore the perfect environment in which to present the new Sprinter. The Sprinter continues to embody the traditional attributes that have made it so successful worldwide since its market launch – flexibility, robustness and economy. At the same time it impresses with unrivalled modernity, for example with its connectivity and incomparable variability. This makes it the first end-to-end system solution for commercial fleets, both for Mercedes-Benz Vans and for the entire industry,” says Volker Mornhinweg, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.

