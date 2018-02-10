/2019 Volkswagen Touareg to Debut in March

VW has been pretty busy stepping up their crossover game this past couple of years, to the extent that one would think they have forgotten about the full-size SUV segment. But turns out they’ve been cooking something good, and it will be unveiled next month in Beijing in form of the new 2019 Volkswagen Touareg.

A well-loved name among upper-class SUVs, the Touareg will feature in its latest version an expressive design, dynamic handling, and innovative technologies. At least that is what VW is promising, and as you know it is not always easy believing these guys. But hey, the first sketch they have released of the 2019 Volkswagen Touareg does show something quite lean and mean. This model is designed mainly to appeal to the fast-growing Chinese market, and it seems to have all it needs to accomplish that goal.

In terms of technology, the 2019 Volkswagen Touareg will feature one of the largest digital cockpits in its class, the Innovision Cockpit with amazing infotainment and connectivity capabilities. It also gets sophisticated drivetrain, air suspension, rear-wheel steering and roll stabilisation. So to drive the Touareg could well be a head and shoulders above its premium rivals. That said, it remains to be seen if this big SUV has anything interesting to say about offroading. This car has a history in rallying, so chances are it is not going to disappoint.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]