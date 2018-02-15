/2020 BMW X4M Speculatively Rendered, Looks Great

So yesterday we brought to you the official pictures, details and videos of the new BMW X4, talking a bit unkindly about its looks. Well, as it turns out we have to resort to the realm of imagination to get a good-looking X4. This is the purely speculative 2020 BMW X4M, and we think it looks pretty awesome.

This, of course, is a rendering by the independent designer X-Tomi Design and it will never happen in the real world. At least if the previous model is any indication it won’t. That is a shame, because to look at this imaginary 2020 BMW X4M is quite a looker, what with the lowered ride height, flares arches, and M specific bumpers which remedy the flaws of the standard X4’s design at the front. We have to admit, though, that sweetass color has a lot to do with our opinion of this car!

Performance-wise, too, 2020 BMW X4M would sit pretty well with M fans. The standard X4 comes with two lite M models, including X4 M40i petrol and X4 M40d diesel. All it takes for BMW to make a full-on M version is to spice these a little bit. With AMG now offering downsized version of their high performance models under the 53 moniker, it only makes sense for BMW to follow suit and release their own watered-down M cars. Of course, we would love to see a V8 twin-turbo in the X4, but that is just too much to even dream about.

While we’re at it, check out the official design sketches of the 2019 X4 below:

