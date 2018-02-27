/BMW i8 Dark Knight on Forgiato Wheels

This is either the best-looking i8 you’ve ever seen, or the worst. That’s always the case with extreme body kits. They are polarizing, and the BMW i8 Dark Knight kit by Garage Eve-Ryn is especially so. That said, the color combo on this one, along with the superb wheels, could flip some of the haters.

As you may have guessed looking at the details of BMW i8 Dark Knight, this is a Japanese treatment. Garage Eve-Ryn must have wanted to be the first to come up with such a thorough package for the i8 that they didn’t care too much for how the bits they had designed separately would fit together. So the whole thing does look a bit disjointed and incoherent. But if you look at it like the Japanese look at their flower arrangements – that is, first appreciate the individual parts then the complete picture – then it might make some sense.

The ingredients of BMW i8 Dark Knight include completely redesigned bumpers which at the front feature a spoiler lip, carbon grille surrounds, and elaborate aero parts, and at the back a pair of under spoilers. There is also dynamic skirts to match the fenders covers, also garnished with carbon lips, and some really exquisite rear wing arrangement including two separate free-standing winglets on each sides. This car also features a set of Ventoso-ECL wheels by Forgiato, painted blue to match the accents on the body.

