/Lamborghini Polo Storico at Salon Rétromobile 2018

For those of who are not familiar with Lamborghini Polo Storico, it’s a division of Automobili Lamborghini committed to the restoration and certification of classic Lamborghini cars. And they are having a field day at this year’s Salon Rétromobile in Paris these days, presenting two superb projects.

The first car Lamborghini Polo Storico is showing off at the Parisian classic car show is a sweet 1967 Lamborghini Miura P400. This beauty has been through a ten-month restoration process to return to original glory with original specs. The body is finished in Verde Scandal while the chassis and electrical, braking and cooling systems have been renewed. The interior to has been completely redone, including the dashboard which has also been restored to its authentic color of Testa di Moro. This Miura is now one of the most desirable cars in the whole world.

The second of latest projects at Lamborghini Polo Storico is a 1976 Lamborghini Countach LP400 and what’s interesting about this one is that they have put it on display half way through the restoration. It gives you an opportunity to see up close how this gargantuan task is being carried out. Every single part of the car has been stripped off, the color is being redone in the original yellow, components are being replaced as necessary using Lamborghini original spare parts, and the interior is being refurbished in the original Tabacco color.

Another highlight of the Polo Storico is a showcase of the Lamborghini’s V12 4.0 liter engine head, being reproduced as a result of client requests. These are being built to the exact original specs, making the job of restoring classic V12 engines a lot easier.

