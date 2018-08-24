/Official: 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ and SVJ 63

I’m sure you are all thoroughly familiar with the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, seeing as it wasn’t that long ago this super car made a lot of noise setting a blistering lap record at the Nurburgring. Well, it’s now been officially unveiled ahead of its Quail debut in Pebble Beach, along with a special edition called the SVJ 63 which is an homage to 1963, the year the company was founded.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is a car of astounding numbers. With a limited production run of 900 units and a Nurburgring lap time of 6:44.97 minutes, the car has a 770 hp (566 kW) V12 engine with 720 Nm of torque, zero to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 8.6 seconds, top speed of more than 350 km/h, and braking distance of 100 km/h to 0 in 30 meters. And then there is the price tag, which starts at USD 517,770!

The looks are equally amazing, even if beauty has not been the topmost priority. That’d be aerodynamic efficiency, and it’s taken care of by something called Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva 2.0. That’s Lambo’s active aero system and it includes new optimized air inlets and aero channel designs as well as active rear flaps and rear wing. It is there to make sure Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is fast around the corners as well as in straight line.

“The Aventador SVJ is an innovative car and represents the absolute pinnacle of our super sports car product range,” said Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Stefano Domenicali. “The challenge to Lamborghini designers and engineers was to improve the purest essence of the Lamborghini super sports car, drawing on every inspiration from a space ship to a jet fighter: all the most exceptional examples of super-fast, super-athletic, aerodynamic superiority. The Aventador SVJ takes another step into the future, shaping the potential for super sports car development.”

