/10,000th Lamborghini Huracan Rolls Off Production Line

In a mere four years Lamborghini has produced ten thousand copies of their Huracan supercar, a feat that is quite remarkable given the class and price of the mode in question. The production of the 10,000th Lamborghini Huracan was marked by a small ceremony at the Sant’Agata Bolognese assembly line.

This milestone is an important one for a number of reasons. Of course, after the success of the Gallado, the Huracan’s predecessor and the first generation of the “baby” Lambos, everyone expected the Huracan to be another hit. But the short time in which they have sole that many Huracans makes the accomplishment one for the books. Another reason why the production of the 10,000th Lamborghini Huracan is kind of a big deal is that fact that it’s a brutal, V10 supercar. We were told by 2018 these things would be completely dead and gone. Turns out they are actually more popular than ever!

The 10,000th Lamborghini Huracan is a Performante model in Verde Mantis, headed for Canada. Lambo recently announced the Performante Spyder at the Geneva Motor Show, and you can rest assured that there will be a couple other variants of this model before it reaches the end of the line. So as impressive as this milestone is, it is far from the Huracan’s full potential.

In 2017 Lamborghini achieved a record year with 3,815 cars delivered to customers worldwide, including 2,642 Huracán units leaving the factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese: an increase of 12% Huracán deliveries over 2016. Launched in 2014, Lamborghini’s V10 model is currently produced in six derivatives: the Huracán Performante that holds records at eight different circuits around the world, the Performante Spyder version unveiled this month at Geneva Motor Show, and the four-wheel and two-wheel drive versions in both coupé and Spyder configurations. The Huracán also features in motorsport, with the Huracán Super Trofeo as protagonist in Lamborghini’s four single-make series, and the Huracán GT3 competing in championships around the world.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]