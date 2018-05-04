/Lamborghini Huracan Spyder by DS Is Serious Eye Candy

You would think that one has to be crazy to even think about modifying a car like the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder, what with it being so insanely beautiful in standard form. But really, it depends on what sort of mods we’re talking about. Yes, silly bodykits and giant wings will ruin it. But one or two well-placed upgrades can turn an already hot car into a full on goddess.

That is what the treatment by DS of Switzerland for the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is all about. Their take on the Italian super car steers clear of unnecessary decoration, focusing on mods that enhance the natural beauty of the car. When you have something as good-looking as the Huracan, something as simple as suspension lowering, most likely using Novitec parts, doubles the visual impact of the whole thing. Of course, we shouldn’t overlook the effect of that baby blue paint work, also applied to the rear bumper and aero parts.

Lamborghini Huracan Spyder is powered by a naturally aspirated 5.2l V10 engine that produces 610 horsepower. Thanks to a new electronically controlled all-wheel drive and “Lamborghini Doppia Frizione” (LDF) 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox, that power takes the topless beauty from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds, 0 to 200 km/h (124 mph) in 10.2 seconds, and on to a top speed of 324 km/h (201 mph). The engine even features cylinder deactivation and start/top, just to keep the critics happy.

