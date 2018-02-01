/Steven Tyler Stars in Kia’s Super Bowl LII Commercials

Breaking out the big guns for this year’s Super Bowl commercials, Kia has enlisted the services of Aerosmith legend and massive gearhead, Steven Tyler. The car star of these commercials is, naturally, the new Stinger. The car is hot enough for Tyler to lend his name to it. Well, that, and the big check Kia wrote him.

The TV spots are called “Fueled by Youth, A State of Mind” and “Feel Something Again.” In teh first we see the rock and roll icon Steven Tyler hitting the track and going head-to-head against Formula One and Indianapolis 500 champion Emerson Fittipaldi. The best thing about this ad is Aerosmith’s “Dream On” playing in the background.

The second commercial has a party piece: it’s all in reverse. It shows the Stinger’s 4.7 seconds 0-60 time in reverse, and features a remix of Dream On, also in reverse. It takes Tyler back in time, to the golden 70s, where he looks a lot younger thanks to CGI and cinematic trickery.

“The Stinger is the dream car driving enthusiasts have been longing for with its head-turning design, premium amenities and heart-pounding power at an incredibly value-packed price,” said Saad Chehab, vice president, marketing communications, Kia Motors’ America. “As one of the youngest mainstream car companies in the U.S., our youth – and the fearlessness that comes with it – is Kia’s strength, and the youthful mindset we share with Steven Tyler and Emerson Fittipaldi is on full display in our Super Bowl ad.”

