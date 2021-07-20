/The 5 Premier League players with the most expensive cars

The UK’s first end-to-end online car maintenance service Fixter.co.uk have released a study revealing which cars the English Premier League players drive. As natural sports fans, Fixter were interested in the relationship between soccer players and their cars, so set out to discover which brands their most-loved players drive, as well as how many minutes each soccer player needs to play in order to earn enough to afford their most-expensive model.

How the study was conducted:

Focusing on the English League, the research analysed the top players from this season based on their annual salary and position they play to compile a list of 200 soccer players from all 20 teams. Every possible lead and source was investigated to determine exactly which cars each player owns, including media clippings, player’s own social media accounts and fan websites.

As most soccer players own multiple cars, the results were split into two tables. The first focuses on their most-expensive model and utilises data on the car price and each player’s annual salary to calculate how many minutes each soccer player must be on the field in order to afford their car, as well as the number of games this correlates to. The second table of results reveals the entire identifiable car fleet of each player, illustrating the most popular brands among soccer players.

Here are the 5 most expensive cars owned by Premier league players:

5 | Dele Alli | Rolls Royce Phantom | £360,000

4 | Roberto Firmino | Rolls Royce Phantom | £360,000

3 | Paul Pogba | McLaren P1 | £866,000

2 | Heung-Min Son | Ferrari LaFerrari | £1,150,000

1 | Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang | Ferrari LaFerrari | £1,150,000

