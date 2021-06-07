/7 Canadian Stars Who Drive the World’s Most Expensive Cars

We all understand what celebrity life means. Fame, money, and the good life are part of what makes them complete. But we can forget to mention the cars they drive. All over the world, celebrities own all kinds of the latest automotive that make them feel good about their status.

Canada is among the countries whose celebrities are known for having some of the high-end cars. Those in the middle class can view the costs involved in the car buying process as expensive.

However, that’s not the case with celebrities since they earn a top dollar to allow them to buy cars that are worth thousands of dollars or even millions.

We scanned through some of the top musicians, actors, and television stars to let you who has ever bought an expensive car.

Justin Bieber

If you have been wondering if Canada has its pop king, here we got you right. Justin Bieber is the king. A musician of his caliber is not expected to get fascinated by exotic cars. He has got classic cars, and he’s got a range of amazing cars and is on the list of celebs who drives the most expensive car.

He is a passionate lover of ultra-European cars, especially from the powerhouse. Some of his favorites include Ferrari, Porsche, and Lamborghini. The Sorry Song singer even had one of his vehicles chromed from headlight to tail to make it suit his needs.

Fisker Karma is among the top machines that he received on his birthday. It’s an environmentally friendly car that will give you a fantastic experience when driving. It has a conscious plug-in hybrid.

Keanu Reeves

He is one of the popular Canadian singers, actors, directors and producers. Keanu Reeves has gained popularity in the past considering his past incredible performances in Hollywood. Some of the films he featured on include The Matrix trilogy, The Devil’s Advocate, and The day the Dead Stood.

We know you are also interested in knowing some of the cars he drives considering that he is one of the celebrities that many look up to.

He owns a Volvo 112, which was his first car. It was a British racing green car that he rubbed “dumpy”. He later settled on a Porsche 911 Carrera 4s, which had a sunroof and transmitted manually. The 1970 Ford Mustang Mach 1 is also part of his garage.

James Cameron

If you have had a glimpse of The Terminator, Avatar, and Titanic, you have seen some of his works. He is the director behind the two high-ranked movies in the Canadian space and globally. He is also among the richest celebrities as his wealth equates to $700 Million.

He drives the Tesla S worth $50000. Other cars in his garage include Toyota Highlander Hybrid and Chevrolet Volt.

Jim Carrey

He is a top actor, screenwriter, producer and standup comedian and traces his humble background to Toronto’s own Yuck Yuck comedy club. His bold and energetic persona is among the factors that have seen him gain international recognition.

Some of the cars he drives include Mercedes Benz SL63 and Porsche Panamera. The well-known Canadian actor also spends some time at the casinos when he is not filming. He also does online gambling. What are the odds that the bitcoin casinos you like are also his favourite? You may never know, but just know that he loves the casinos.

Chad Krieger

He is a popular rock band singer and producer that has never discounted when it comes to thrilling his fans. He drives the Lamborghini Diablo, which can attain a top speed of about 320km/h.

Dan Aykroyd

He has an ever-increasing fleet of cars that he revealed makes him sane. He is a top Hollywood actor of Canadian origin. His earnings allow him to drive some of the best car brands such as the 1946 Bentley Mk6, a 1940 Buick Roadmaster, Castoff police car, and the 1932 Pierce-Arrow limousine.

Celine Dion

She is a French Canadian singer, actress, and songwriter. She has contested in various organized awards and has never been a disappointment. She came to the limelight in the 90s after thrilling her fan with the certified diamond US album.

Even though she is deep into her career, Celine Dion also loves driving luxurious cars. She is the proud owner of Bill Allen Designed Royal Royce Corniche. It’s a convertible sports car with ample engine power. The car costs approximately $362,440.

As you can see from the above list of the most expensive cars, celebrities have no limit to which number of cars they can own. Above are just a few of them that will give you an idea of what the stars drive.

