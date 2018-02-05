/This Is the 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45, Probably

Only a day after the debut of the new 2019 Mercedes A-Class, the internet gives us our first look at the AMG version of the premium hatchback. The 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 seems to be spot on, at least based on what we know of AMG’s methods in turning ordinary Mercs into hotrods.

That said, there are a couple of issues with this rendering that might put off the more pedantic viewer. The first is the name itself. The 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 may not even happen. They are still going to make an AMG version of it, but it will probably get a new model name, most likely the A53. But who cares about the name? The other issue is the front grille which in the new generation of AMG Mercs is a modern interpretation of the Panamericana grille. Apart from that, this is almost certainly how the next hotted-up baby Merc will look like.

As for the power and performance and all that, if we go by the way things were done when the first A45 came out, the new model should have around 400 horsepower. But things are a-changing, and there is talk of further downsizing and limiting the power output in favor of higher efficiency. That would be for the best, since even the current A45 does not make much sense given how much it costs. Who needs a 400 horsepower, four-wheel-drive hatchback that costs as much as a sport sedan?

Rendering by X-Tomi Design

