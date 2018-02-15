/Three Easy Upgrades for the Regular Car Owner

You’re not a car expert, and you’re far from an enthusiast. All you want is to have your own running vehicle that will get you to where you want to go. But you wouldn’t be opposed to having a better ride.

Or you’re certainly a huge car fan, and you do want to upgrade your car. But you don’t have enough cash to fund all the improvements you want.

If you’re one of those two kinds of car owners, then you should know that you can get the driving experience you want without turning into an expert or breaking the bank. The right upgrades can significantly improve your driving experience without costing you too much.

Here are three car ways to upgrade your car and noticeably improve its performance.

Install High-Quality Tires

Tires are key parts of your car. When they’re loose, worn, or not properly inflated, they will significantly affect your car’s performance, not to mention, increase your risk of getting into a vehicular accident.

That’s why when thinking of upgrades, your car tires should be number one on your list. First off, before you change your current tires, you have to check whether they’re still in good condition or not. As you drive your car, your tire tread gradually wears, giving you bald tires. Bald tires are dangerous, especially on rainy or snowy days.

Tire tread helps water flow through the tires, helping it maintain contact to the road. On snowy days, the tread gives your tires better hold on the snow-covered road. Worn tires are also more prone to puncture and are more difficult to handle.

When upgrading your tires, considers getting ones with higher quality. They may cost you a few extra dollars, but they will give your greater durability, handling, drag, comfort, and generally, a better driving experience.

Replace Your Spark Plugs

Tiny but incredibly important, spark plugs help your car get started and running efficiently. Spark plugs don’t need to be replaced often. But when they wear, they need to be changed immediately.

Old spark plugs can affect the overall performance of your car. You’ll have a harder time starting your vehicle. Your engine will consume more fuel. It will misfire, causing your car to start slow, halt, jerk, or run roughly.

Once you need to change your spark plugs, consider the options you have based on the material your spark plug uses (e.g., platinum, iridium, and copper). Consult your owner’s manual first before you buy anything.

Take Care of Your Battery

As far as maintenance goes, your battery is relatively low-key. You need to check it regularly for leaking or buildups. You also have to maintain an updated record of when you last changed your battery. Your battery is prone to breaking down at the most inconvenient times, so it’s best to keep an extra in your trunk.

Dramatic changes in the weather can also affect your battery’s performance. If there’s some extra space where your battery is placed, use an insulation blanket to protect it from fluctuating temperatures. It will keep your battery from freezing in the winter and overheating in the summer.

Final Thoughts

Unlike what you see on television, car upgrades don’t always mean a complete overhaul of your engine or getting a new body paint. They can just be regular changes that can noticeably improve your car’s performance.

Upgrading tires, replacing spark plugs, and taking care of your battery can go a long way in improving your driving experience and making your car last longer.

When you do have the extra bucks, consider making major changes, like outfitting your vehicle with carbon fiber license plate frames, casing, or covers. Carbon fiber is lighter than steel but just as strong and durable, which helps your car consume less oil.

However, whether you do some upgrades or not, one thing is for sure, regular maintenance will save you from expensive car repairs and save your automobile from meeting an untimely end.

