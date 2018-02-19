/Volkswagen I.D. VIZZION Concept Headed for Geneva Debut

Continuing the line of I.D. concepts which represent VW’s vision for future family cars, they have revealed the Volkswagen I.D. VIZZION. This concept is the I.D. car for this year’s Geneva Motor Show, and it’s a tad more advanced than the previous models in that it lacks a steering wheel or visible controls.

With the VIZZION, then, VW is trying to explore the interior design of future autonomous vehicles. The stated goal for the Volkswagen I.D. VIZZION, mind you, is more ambitious: “making the automobile cleaner, safer and much more convenient and comfortable.” The sedan has a digital ecosystem, adaptable to each passenger who will be controlling the services it offers via voice and gesture control.

In short then, the Volkswagen I.D. VIZZION is more of a technological showcase than something that previews the design direction VW is taking with their future family cars. Speaking of technology, the concept boasts an advanced two-motor, four-wheel-drive electric drivetrain with an output of 225 kW, a top speed of 185 km/h, and thanks to 111 kWh lithium-ion batteries a range of 665 kilometres when braking regeneration is factored in. We will be seeing production versions of this system in upcoming VW models.

The new I.D. VIZZION concept car is the fourth member of the Volkswagen I.D. Family. With its innovative technology, fully-automated operating concept and elegant form, the premium class saloon is showing the direction Volkswagen is taking in the technology and design of its future electric models.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]