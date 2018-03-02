/2018 BMW X2 Launches in UK – Priced form £33,980

The smallest member of BMW’s X family gears up for its market launch in the United Kingdom. The urban crossover comes with a hefty price tag, but then again as far as urban crossovers go it is a premium product. The 2018 BMW X2 launches in xDrive20d version, priced from £33,980.

Later in the year you will also be able to choose between sDrive20i, X2 sDrive18d and X2 xDrive18d variants. But as it is right now, you only get a diesel engine with 190hp and 400Nm of torque. It’s a good motor though, and enables you to hit 62 mph from nought in 7.7 seconds and reach a tops peed of 137 mph. Meanwhile the fuel economy stays very decent at 61 mpg combined, corresponding to 121 g/km of CO2. What’s more, you get xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive as standard with this model.

As for the kit, every 2018 BMW X2 comes as standard with a 6.5-inch Touch Control Display with navigation system, but some of the really good stuff are part of optional packages. You have the iDrive with voice control, WiFi hotspot, wireless charging and Head-Up Display (Tech pack), Lane Departure Warning, Speed Limit Info with No Passing Info display, anti-dazzle High Beam Assistant, as well as Collision Warning and Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function (Drive pack), and Park Distance Control and the rear-view camera (Vision pack).

In terms of dynamics, M Sport suspension fitted as standard on the BMW X2 M Sport and M Sport. But you have to pay extra is you want Dynamic Damper Control.

