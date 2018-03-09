/2019 BMW X4 M40i M Performance Announced for NY Debut

Following the introduction of the X4 M40d variant of the new BMW X4 earlier this year, the Bavarian company is now gearing up for the launch of a hotter version at the New York Auto Show. Set to be revealed at the end of this month, the new BMW X4 M40i M Performance will actually be hottest X4 since there is not going to be a full-blooded M model.

The way they describe the BMW X4 M40i M Performance makes our mouths water just reading about it. The Sport Activity Coupe will have portier proportions, wider tracks and sports suspension, not to say anything of its lowered center of gravity and improved aerodynamics. Power comes form BMW’s familiar inline six-cylinder engine which in this version delivers 355 hp and peak torque of 365 lb-ft. That is good for a 0 to 60 time of 4.6 seconds.

Meanwhile the M Performance goodies on the 2019 BMW X4 M40i ensures the driving experience is top notch. Besides the aero kit and the suspension, the package also includes powerful M brakes, which is reassuring considering the bulk of the car. The interior is garnished with M goodies as well, such as sports steering wheel, exclusive leather and trim options including carbon accents, and sports pedals. Equipment-wise, the new model benefits from 3-zone air conditioning which the old model didn’t have.

BMW X4 M40i M Performance will be available in summer 2018, sporting a U.S. MSRP of $60,450 plus $995 Destination and Handling. Sounds like good value to us, taking into account its blistering performance.

