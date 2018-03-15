/2019 Kia Sorento MSRP Announced – Starts from $25,990

Official pricing and specs have been revealed for the new 2019 Kia Sorento, the mildly revised version of the current model. The seven-seat Korean SUV launches with five trim levels in America, with the cheapest one starting at a tenner under $30K.

Featuring revised front and rear fascias for a more sophisticated look, 2019 Kia Sorento has three rows of seats across the range. The improved interior also houses a long list of features and equipment. Depending on the trim level you choose, you can get such advanced features as Driver Attention Warning, Lane Keeping Assist and a premium Harman Kardon surround sound audio system. What’s more, whereas most of its rivals are going hybrid with smaller engines, the 2019 Sorento can still be ordered with a smooth 3.3 liter V6 or a2.4-liter inline-4 GDI, with the option of an 8-speed automatic transmission and available all-wheel-drive.

The AWD with 50/50 locking center differential and torque vectoring is a particularly nice feature to have, as it seems to make the Sorento a proper offroader:

After the $30K L model, the 2019 Kia Sorento is offered in LX, starting at $27,490 FWD/$29,290 AWD with the four-cylinder and $31,290/$33,090 AWD with the V6. Following that we have the V6-only EX, starting at $35,590 FWD/$37,390 AWD, with Driver Attention Warning (DAW) and Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) as standard and Parking Distance Warning – Forward (PDW-F), an AVN 5.0 navigation system as well Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as optional extras. Above that there is the Sorento SX, $39,990 FWD/$41,790 AWD, which adds wireless phone charger and LED lamps plus options of the previous trim as standard feature. The range topper is the SXL, $44,690 FWD/$46,490 AWD, which includes LED headlights with High Beam Assist (HBA), Low Beam Assist (LBA) and LED fog lights as standard features.

