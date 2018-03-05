/2019 Mercedes A-Class – UK Pricing and Specs

The new and thoroughly improved 2019 Mercedes A-Class is now available to order in the UK, with deliveries starting in May. The exquisite family hatchback starts at £27,500 in Britain where it comes in three trim levels of SE, Sport and AMG Line, three engines and one transmission.

The choice of engines for the UK-spec 2019 Mercedes A-Class include 180d 1.5-litre diesel engine (116 hp and 260 Nm of torque – 68 mpg), A 200 is powered by a 1.4-litre petrol (163 hp and 250 Nm – 51 mpg), and 250 petrol 2.0-litre engine (224 hp and 350 Nm – 45 mpg). A seven-speed automatic gearbox is standard across the range.

As for the standard kit, the basic 2019 A-Class SE packs twin seven-inch displays including a central touchscreen with MBUX multimedia system with ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice activation; comfort suspension; 16-inch alloy wheels; DAB radio; Artico leather and Bertrix fabric upholstery; Active Lane Keeping Assist; Speed Limit Assist; Keyless-Go starting function; and air conditioning. The Sport trim line adds LED high performance headlights; 17-inch alloy wheels; Artico and Fléron fabric upholstery; and automatic climate control.

THe range-topping AMG Line meanwhile adds 18-inch AMG alloy wheels; AMG bodystyling; Artico and Dinamica microfibre upholstery; and three-spoke sports steering wheel. This is really the one you want, preferably with wiht the 2.0 petrol engine. There are optional packs you can order, such as Executive (£1,395) with 10 inch display, Active Parking Assist with Parktronic; heated front seats, and Premium pack (£2,395) which adds 64-colour ambient lighting; illuminated door sills; Keyless-Go; upgraded sound system; and rear armrest.

