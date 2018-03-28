/2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe arrives with 510-hp

It is quite refreshing to see that in this climate of downsizing and hybridization AMG is still holding the fort for the big V8s. The new 2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe they have unveiled at the New York Auto Show packs a 510 horsepower 4.0 liter V8 engine from the AMG GT.

And that makes this little coupe one of the most interesting cars to be launched in the course of 2018. A compact two-door coupe with AMG-tuned chassis and suspension and that V8 hanging off the front, the new C63 Coupe is not a car for getting you from A to B. In fact, you’d be sad when you eventually get to B because the driving experience has been too fun. Just like its predecessors the 2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe drifts and shimmies around like a ballet dancer, giving you an enormous grin and quite possibly an erection in the process!

Besides the hot 2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S Coupe there is also a non-S version available with 476 horsepower. But the good news is, all models feature AMG RIDE CONTROL steel suspension with adaptive damping adjustment and electronically controlled rear-axle limited-slip differential as standard, plus the AMG body kit with carbon accents, big wheels, and aero parts as well as super sport interior featuring optional fully digital cockpit with unmistakable AMG displays and the new generation of AMG steering wheels.

“The AMG C-Class is our best-selling model series and therefore a key cornerstone of our company’s success of recent years. We have therefore increasingly expanded our C-Class offer: customers can now choose between twelve models from the C-Class family. As part of the latest facelift, we have upgraded all variants of the model series even more substantially,” says Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. “This relates to the 43-series models and especially, of course, to the AMG C 63. The perfected driving dynamics and expressive design underscore the powerful, muscular character of the rear-wheel drive icon.”

