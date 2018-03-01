/2019 Mercedes Sprinter Van Priced from £24,350 in UK

Posh van drivers across Britain who want something new, classy, and sophisticated will be happy to know the 2019 Mercedes Sprinter is now available to order. Production, mind you, begin in June. As for pricing, the cheapest model runs for £24,350 excluding VAT.

The much improved 2019 Mercedes Sprinter launches in the UK three wheelbases, four vehicle lengths, three roof heights, chassis, chassis crewcab, Tourers, and an all-new Tractor Head chassis designed for caravaning. So whatever it is you want to do, chances are there is a tailored Sprinter to help you do it more efficiently, even if what you want to do is rob a bank or dump a number of bodies out in the woods.

Should you face the need to venture into an unknown territory, you will be safe in the knowledge that the new Mercedes PRO connect services combined with the MBUX user interface will not let you get lost. There is even an in-built LTE SIM-card which offers rapid data transmission between vans, drivers and vehicle managers. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, USB-in, Media Interface and DAB radio, you get all with MBUX, plus a choice of either a 7 or 10 inch display.

Safety-wise, the 2019 Mercedes Sprinter comes with Active Brake Assist with pedestrian protection, Attention Assist, Mercedes-Benz Emergency Call system, and Rear Cross Traffic and Exit Alert as the main highlights. Choices of engines and drivetrains will be announced later in the year, and yes, it will include AWD. Other standard features include automatic headlights, Keyless Start, electrical power steering, an adjustable multi-function steering wheel with touch control buttons.

