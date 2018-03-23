/2019 Volkswagen Touareg Goes Official

After an elaborate teaser campaign in which a prototype of the car traveled 16,000 kilometers to its own debut in Beijing, the 2019 Volkswagen Touareg SUV finally went official earlier today. They unveiled the car in China because it is now, along with Russia, the biggest market not just for the Touareg, but VW in general.

2019 Volkswagen Touareg has been designed and developed with “focus on people,” mainly those inside the cabin. The exterior design is fairly underwhelming, but the interior is kind of cool with its Innovision design concept, featuring Digital Cockpit with 12-inch display and Discover Premium infotainment system with 15-inch display. It’s like driving a spaceship. It may look too screen-y for those used to more traditional cabins, but it is very much of its time.

The new Touareg is also said to be the most refined Volkswagen ever, with the most comprehensive package of assistance, comfort and handling ever integrated into a car. The features range from Night Vision and Roadwork Lane Assist, to Front Cross Traffic Assist, active all-wheel steering, roll stabilisation with electromechanically controlled anti-roll bars, ‘IQ.Light – LED matrix headlights’ (interactive, camera-based dipped and main beam headlight control) and a ‘Windshield Head-up Display’.

2019 Volkswagen Touareg is also wider and longer than the previous generation, but it’s lighter as well. The increased size means greater practicality, with luggage capacity boosted to 810 litres (with rear bench seat up). Engine-wise, the SUV launches with two V6 turbodiesels offering 230 PS and 286 PS, to be followed by a V6 petrol engine developing 340 PS and a potent V8 diesel developing 420 PS. There is also a plug-in hybrid drive version with 370 PS which will initially launch in China and probably later on in Europe as well.

