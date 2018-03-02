/Geneva Preview: Lumma Mercedes-AMG G63 CLR G770

Lumma design becomes the first tuner to announced a complete upgrade package for the new 2018 G63 AMG. Set for Geneva Motor Show debut, the Lumma Mercedes-AMG G63 comes with a substantial styling treatment, performance upgrade, and a really thorough interior makeover.

The colors in which Lumma Mercedes-AMG G63 is previewed here are a little too vivid for our liking, but we find the body kit itself rather interesting. Made form carbon fiber, the package consists of revised bumpers with a spoiler lip at the front, darkened grille and headlight, a new carbon bonnet, fender extensions on the front and rear connected with a pair of chunky side skirts, plus mirror caps, spoilers, and other accents.

Complementing the body kit on Lumma Mercedes-AMG G63 is a set of exclusive wheels from the tuner themselves. Available options include CLR Racing 2 light-alloy wheels in 23 or 24 inch size, and CLR 24 RS wheel in 24 inch diameter only. Of course, you get a bunch of exclusive paint finishes as well. Inside the cabin the upgrades begin with simple things like aluminium pedal set with non-slip rubber inserts and branded carpets, to re-trimming of the leather in custom colors complete with matching decor and accents.

Lumma is working on performance upgrades for the G63’s 585 horsepower engine which, if the project’s name is any indication, should be good for 770 horsepower. For now they offer a flap sport exhaust system that makes the car at least sound like it has that much power.

