/Maintaining a Sport/Luxury Car: All About Parts

One of the things most sports luxury car owners often overlook is the fact that these cars, precisely because they are high-end and equipped with extra bells and whistles, need special attention when it comes to upkeep and maintenance. A V8 engine has more wear and tear than a four-pot, and by the same token something like a quattro Audi or BMW M model needs proper maintaining to remain in tiptop shape.

But the good news is, with cars of this type you usually don’t have to worry about quality. Since we mentioned Audi above, let’s go with this example. Even by German standards, Audis are built exceptionally well, which means they are not going to give you any trouble with regards to quality. But they are also powerful, fun to drive vehicles, which means you are gong to use them regularly. And since you can’t bend the laws of physics, some of the parts are eventually going to go bad.

This may not be a concern if you have bought a brand-new car, but if you have gone second-hand, you need to pay special attention to the state of the vehicle’s working parts. Of course, every used car is going to need some care lavished on in order to become a reliable vehicle capable of servicing you for years. With high-quality stuff like Audis, as mentioned above, you only need to make sure the vital parts in proper working order.

Now, the cost of parts is usually the main factor that scares people off a second-hand car, or even a brand-new high-performance model. They reckon they will have to spend loads on maintaining the vehicle over the years. But that is something of the past. Yes, time was you could only source your parts from one or two shady shops in the city, and often those guys bled customers dry because they had a monopoly. But say you have an Audi quattro now, and you need, say, a simple joint for the driveshaft because it’s starting to squeak after a 100,000 miles. If you go to a shop, chances are you will end up buying the whole drivetrain assembly, from the transmission back to the differential, because they either don’t have the joint itself in stock, or it’s not economically viable for them to sell it separately.

But if, like us, you buy your Audi parts online, you don’t have to put up with that. You get the exact part that you need, and, thanks to the way things work in the world of e-commerce, you may even get some sort of a deal or a massive discount. Parts are usually the biggest expense when it comes to maintaining a sports luxury car, but if you do your research and get them at the right place, they don’t have to be.

Moreover, investing in parts could in the long run save you a lot of money by eliminating the need for trading your car in for a new model. After all, German sports car are not easy to part with. One is prone to form emotional attachment to them. The same applies to buying second-hand. If you know how to source the right parts at the right price, you can find amazing deals in the used car market and enjoy champagne motoring for lemonade money!

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]

Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)