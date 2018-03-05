/Official: 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 with 390 Horsepower

Today Mercedes-Benz announced the launch of a diet C63 AMG for those who find the full-fat model a bit much. The 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43, available in saloon and estate body styles, is the perfect compromise between performance and efficiency, with a 3.0 liter bi-turbo V6 engine.

This engine averages around 9 liters per 100 km which is far from brilliant, until you realize it also makes 390 horsepower and 520 Nm of torque. With a rear-biased AMG 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system supporting the operation of AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission, that engine takes the 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 sedan from 0 to 100 kmh in 4.7 seconds, and the Estate in 4.8 seconds. Both are limited to 155 mph or 250 km/h.

2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 also has very understated looks with just the right touches of sportiness in the right places. That’s what makes a performance saloon cool: not shouting about its inner strength. You get a pair of sporty bumpers, front and rear spoilers, diffuser, skirts,and quad tailpipes. And that’s about it. Of course, the AMG grille and chrome accents and emblems, along with AMG wheels with five twin spokes painted in tremolite grey are also standard issue.

The interior is also “tricked-out” so to speak, with ARTICO man-made leather / DINAMICA microfibre, optional AMG performance seats, a host of displays showing various information, three-spoke steering, aluminium sports pedals with black studs, and designo individual options. 2019 C43 also benefits form some of Mercedes’ latest technology options, such as ENERGIZING comfort control, COMAND online and AMG TRACK PACE.

