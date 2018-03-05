/Startech Aston Martin DB11 Upgrade Kit “SP610”

Startech is best known as the modifier of the world’s best SUVs. But this Brabus subsidiary are also about style and performance, and so they decided this time to do a car that is a perfect example of both. Set for debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the Startech Aston Martin DB11 SP610 features cosmetic and performance enhancements.

Startech Aston Martin DB11 is based on the V8 version of the British supercar, which as you know boasts a 4.0 liter AMG V8. So the tuner used their family connections and got a power upgrade from Brabus and boosted the output of the engine to 448 kW / 610 hp and 800 Nm of torque. That is a good-sized increase in power and results in decent performance figures: 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, top speed 310 km/h.

In terms of styling, Startech Aston Martin DB11 benefits from revised front spoiler and rear diffuser as well dynamic skirts. The kit also includes tailor-made 21 inch Monostar M wheels. Now, some may argue that the DB11 has no need for such cosmetic revisions. But the alterations made by Startech are subtle and understated, and they improve the aerodynamics of the car. So all in all, they are pretty good mods.

The best part of Startech DB11 SP610, though, is the interior. Here the tuner has, based on the vehicle’s owner’s request, completely changed the upholstery with a unique design and special color. This also extends to the door cards as well as the headliner which looks particularly cool with the signature pattern stitching in the middle. This design is repeated on the doors, seats, and the floor mats.

