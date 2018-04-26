/2019 BMW M850i xDrive Coupe – Initial Specs

As the all-new 8 Series finishes up with its testing and developments in preparation for mass production, BMW decided to tease a little bit more with the specs of car’s range-topping variant, the BMW M850i xDrive. This is a high-performance, all-wheel-drive, coupe that will give the AMG S63 Coupe a good run for its money.

While the final looks of the BMW M850i xDrive Coupe are yet to be revealed, the company has generously let us know what sort of engine and power it boasts. The M850 packs a high-revving V8 with 530 horsepower and 750 Nm of torques, delivered to all four wheels featuring mixed tyres via an 8-speed Steptronic sport transmission. BMW promises they have made sure this turbo V8 also makes a great noise and has plenty of “emotion.”

The engineers have tailored different driving modes for the BMW M850i xDrive in a way that the difference between comfort, sport and sport+ modes is pretty significant. In cruising mode you get just the right amount of noise and sharpness to keep you engaged without tiring you. In the sportier settings the DSC and the Integral Active Steering, M suspension, and the exhaust system all switch to aggressive mode and turn the M850 into a supercar. The new 8er is shaping up to be a stellar car. We can’t wait for the Gran Coupe version.

“The thing that always impresses when test driving the new BMW 8 Series Coupe is its adaptability,” says Markus Flasch, BMW 8 Series Project Manager. “Whether a driver expresses his or her wishes with regard to comfort and sportiness using the accelerator pedal or by pressing a button, the vehicle immediately adapts perfectly to each setting.”

