/2019 VW T-Roc R-Line & Tiguan R-Line – UK Pricing and Spec

Good news for those looking for a unique and sporty crossover this year. VW just announced the launch of R-Line editions of their popular crossovers featuring enhanced styling and extra equipment. The new VW T-Roc R-Line and Tiguan Allspace R-Line will arrive in June and May respectively, priced from £26,450 and £35,755… respectively.

The 2019 VW T-Roc R-Line is the one we are partial to, what with it being the newer product and the overall sportier proposition. The R-Line treatment gives the five-seater crossover an athletic look, complementing its practicality and user-friendly features. Available trims include 150 PS 1.5 TSI EVO with 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG, and 2.0 TSI 190 PS 4MOTION with the same transmission choices.

As for what the treatment brings to table for T-Roc R-Line, the main highlights of design include 19-inch ‘Suzuka’ alloy wheels shod with low rolling resistance tyres; sports suspension; body-coloured roof spoiler and styling pack including R-Line design front and rear bumpers, black wheel arch extensions, body-coloured side skirts and unique R-Line badging. Inside, you get black roof lining; dark grey decorative inserts in dash and door panels; front footwell illumination; front LED reading lights; Carbon Flag upholstery; chrome R-Line door sill inserts; aluminium pedals; R-Line carpet mats front and rear and a flat-bottomed R-Line leather multi-function steering wheel.

The 2019 VW Tiguan Allspace R-Line is the bigger options here, but it is no less sporty. The list features on this one includes 20-inch ‘Suzuka’ alloy wheels, a body-coloured roof spoiler; Piano Black front air intake and rear diffuser and extensive R-Line styling pack. Inside the cabin you will find aluminium-look decorative inserts in dash and door panels; a black roof lining; leather trimmed three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with aluminium inserts and ‘R-Line’ logo; ‘Race’ cloth upholstery and ‘San Remo’ microfibre inserts; ‘R-Line’ logo on front seat backrests; stainless steel pedals and unique ‘R-Line’ door sill protectors.

The only engine choice for the Tiguan is a 2.0 TDI but it comes in 150 and 190 PS variants. You can also choose if you want 4MOTION all-wheel-drive, manual or DSG transmission.

