/2019 Mercedes A-Class L Sedan Is for China Only

While the Europeans are waiting to get their hands on the new and much acclaimed 2019 A-Class hatchback, Mercedes-Benz unveiled a sedan version of the car. The Mercedes A-Class L Sedan, as it’s called, is built in China for China, and it boasts an extended wheelbase that is 6 cm longer than that of the hatchback.

The Chinese are not the tallest race, not by any stretch of the imagination. But they do like legroom for some reason, which is why almost all car makers produce exclusive long wheelbase models for that market. Mind you, even with the extra 6 centimeter the Mercedes A-Class L Sedan is no giant. It’s roughly the same size as the European CLA. The car is being produced exclusively at Beijing Benz Automotive Co., Ltd (BBAC), a joint venture between Daimler and its Chinese partner BAIC Motor.

To look at, the 2019 Mercedes A-Class L Sedan is pretty much identical to the hatchback at the front. At the back, however, and besides the obvious bit that the Americans call the trunk and the Brits the boot, there is two-piece tail lights and new bumper. The L also gets new wheel designs, from 16 to 19 inches. The interior is the same as the hatchback model, and gets the new MBUX infotainment system as well. Engine-wise, the A-Sedan launches with a 1.33 liter petrol engine, to be followed later by 2-litre four-cylinder engine with CONICSHAPE trumpet honing and CAMTRONIC variable valve timing.

“With our Chinese customers’ wishes and needs in mind, we developed the A?Class L Sedan for the local market, which is the first and only long wheelbase model in the premium compact car segment,” said Hubertus Troska, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler AG, responsible for Greater China. “This long wheelbase version offers added space, with a rear compartment dedicated to meeting local preferences. And given our customers in China are young and connected, our new, intuitive MBUX telematics system gives them a highly individualized digital experience. With these highlight features and more, the A?Class L Sedan is an excellent choice for our Chinese customers. We believe it will promote our further growth as our fifth model produced locally at BBAC, and we will build it in China, for China together with our partner BAIC.”

