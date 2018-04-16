/Carbon Fest: TopCar Mercedes-AMG GLE 63S Inferno Violet

One of the latest custom cars to come out of the workshops of the eccentric Russian tuner TopCar is this Mercedes-AMG GLE 63S Inferno Violet. The name hints at the two most important elements that make this car special: the Violet paint job from Porsche’s catalog, and the Inferno carbon fiber body kit.

Whether an ugly SUV like the GLE deserves such a lavish treatment is a topic for another discussion. But you cannot deny TopCar has done an amazing job with this makeover. The color they have picked is the nicest complemented to the carbon fiber package, turning the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63S Inferno Violet into a one-of-a-kind, super deluxe super SUV when they pair it with an equally impressive interior and the awesome power of the AMG engine under the bonnet.

The styling package for TopCar’s Mercedes-AMG GLE 63S Inferno Violet is a veritable carbon fest. The package includes a full set of new components including bumpers, sills, and overfenders, as well as bonnet, mirrors, and modified tailgate. All of these are carbon, of course, some painted and some left naked on display. A set of 22 inch polished ADV1 wheels complete the look on the outside, while inside you get an amazing blend of violet leather and shiny carbon fiber. Our favorite part of the cabin is the leather and carbon steering wheel.

