/G-Power BMW M2 Packs 500 Horsepower

BmwApril 21, 2018

G-Power waited for BMW to reveal their M2 Competition with 410 horsepower to release their own upgrade kit for the sports car and kind of embarrass them. G-Power BMW M2 has a nice and round 500 horsepower. It also looks better, at least his eye-popping matte green color. 

So if you can’t wait for the Competition, you can get yourself a nice used M2 and have it tuned by G-Power. You get the better and faster car, and it will have cost you a lot less. And if you are wondering why didn’t BMW themselves inject the Competition with more horsepower, they’re probably saving that for the rumored M2 CSL a few years down the line.

G-Power BMW M2 features a heavy upgrade package for its S55 engine with Performance Software V3, exhaust conduction downpipe, a new intercooler and modifications on the turbocharger including larger compressor and turbine wheels. The result is 500 horsepower and 630 Nm of torque, which is a remarkable gain over the standard car’s 370 hp and 500 Nm. Performance-wise, the car does 0 to 100 km/h in only 3.9 seconds, on to a top speed of 310 km/h.

Besides the power kit, G-Power can also hook you up with four 90mm carbon tailpipes, and a set of HURRICANE RR forged wheels, 9×20” in front and 10.5×20” in the rear with 245/30R20 and 285/25R20 tires respectively. The wrap and other cosmetic upgrades are not in-house.

