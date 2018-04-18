/2019 BMW M2 Competition Officially Unveiled

Following a fairly thorough leak a few days ago the 2019 BMW M2 Competition has now been officially unveiled. And the specs are exactly the same as the leaked data suggested back then: a 405 horsepower M4 engine, 0-60 time of 4.0 second, tops peed of 174 mph ( with M Driver’s Package).

The performance-focused BMW M2 Competition looks pretty much identical to the standard M2, save for a few subtle touches that only hard-core M aficionados would recognize at first glance. The main features include enlarged BMW kidney grille openings in Shadow Line gloss black and a new front skirt with increased air flow, black chrome plated tailpipes, dark M Competition Badge.

Mechanically, and apart from the engine, BMW M2 Competition is not all that different from a regular M2. The keyword here is ‘enhanced’ rather than upgraded. So electromechanical power steering, the Active M Differential and the Dynamic Steering Control (DSC) system have all been enhanced to make an already great sports car even faster and more fun to drive.

To be fair though, there are some new features, such as a drive mode selector fo changing parameters of engine, steering and Drivelogic functions, red start/stop button, Active Driving Assistant and Park Distance Control (PDC). Other notable highlights include sports seats with new color accents, and two new exterior colors including Hockenheim Silver, which replaces Mineral Grey Metallic and is exclusive to the M2 Competition and Sunset Orange Metallic.

