/400-hp BMW M2 Competition Leaks Ahead of Beijing Debut

The long-awaited and much-anticipated BMW M2 Competition is finally here, almost. The hard-core sports car is set for debut at the Beijing Auto Show at the end of this month. But you don’t have to wait that long as the first official images of the car have already hit the web.

Mind you, the pictures aren’t that exciting as they reveal very little of this car’s inner strength. In fact, to an uninterested eye the BMW M2 Competition looks identical to a regular M2, or worse a 1-Series Coupe. It’d have been nice if the M2 Comp came with a discrete aero kit, a rear wing, or some other distinguishing feature. But save for slightly revised bumpers and grilles and some new wheels, it doesn’t look all that different from an ordinary M2.

That’s a shame, because BMW M2 Competition is anything but ordinary. This bad boy is powered by the 410 hp and 550 Nm of torque straight-six engine of the M4. That’s a good increase over the standard M2’s 365 hp output, and gives the car a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.2 seconds. That is partly due to the power and partly because of the dual-clutch transmission the M2 Comp comes with. One could reasonably expect stiffer suspension setting and quicker steering calibration as other highlights of this package.

While detailed specs of the BMW M2 Competition are yet to be released, the pictures on the interior show the presence of a couple of really col looking sport seats adorned with M2 logos, and liberal use of carbon fiber in trimming the dashboard and the consoles. Now that we have seen this model we want BMW to go ahead and make a CSL version as well.

