/2019 Volvo V60 UK Pricing and Specs Announced

The estate loving Brits will be happy to know the new 2019 Volvo V60 is now available to order in the UK. The handsome wagon starts at £31,810, which is a bit on the steep side. But the V60 has a lot to offer in terms of both aesthetics and substance.

You get two different trims for the UK-spec 2019 Volvo V60, including Momentum and Inscription. But each of these also come in Pro form, so you have four choices in terms of specs. There are also two diesels, 150hp D3 and 190hp D4, and one petrol engine, 250hp T5, to choose from. So it is fair to say there is a V60 for every need and taste. Over the next 12 months two petrol-electric plug-in Twin Engine hybrids and a second petrol engine will be added to the range.

As for the kit, even the base Momentum V60 comes with very decent equipment. You get LED headlights, a powered tailgate, two-zone climate control with ‘CleanZone’ air-quality system, a 12.3-inch driver’s information display and rear parking sensors, all as standard. You also get Sensus touch screen control system with 9″ screen, satellite navigation with lifetime map updates, along with access to a range of cloud-based apps such as Spotify, TuneIn, Google Local Search and Yelp. The more expensive Inscription trim adds leather-faced upholstery, powered front seats with memory function, front parking sensors, Drift Wood interior inlays and chrome exterior trim.

As for the extra-special Pro models, Momentum Pro brings leather-faced upholstery, a head-up display in the windscreen, active bending LED headlights with adaptive shadow technology, handsfree opening for the powered tailgate, and heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. Inscription Pro gets these, along with Nappa soft leather upholstery, ventilated front seats and 19” alloy wheels. Then there is the optional packages and kits, which include some semi-autonomous driving aids as well as top-notch entertainment systems, and Care by Volvo.

2019 Volvo V60 UK Pricing and Specs

60 Power Torque Combined

fuel

economy (from) CO 2

emissions (from) BIK

2018-19 (%) On-the-road price D3 Momentum manual 150hp 320Nm 64.2mpg 117g/km 28 £31,810 D3 Momentum automatic 150hp 320Nm 62.8mpg 120g/km 29 £33,360 D4 Momentum manual 190hp 400Nm 64.0mpg 117g/km 28 £32,810 D4 Momentum automatic 190hp 400Nm 62.9mpg 119g/km 28 £34,360 T5 Momentum automatic 250hp tbc 43.7mpg* 150g/km* 31 £34,360 D3 Momentum Pro manual 150hp 320Nm 64.2mpg 117g/km 28 £34,060 D3 Momentum Pro automatic 150hp 320Nm 62.8mpg 120g/km 29 £35,610 D4 Momentum Pro manual 190hp 400Nm 64.0mpg 117g/km 28 £35,060 D4 Momentum Pro automatic 190hp 400Nm 62.9mpg 119g/km 28 £36,610 T5 Momentum Pro automatic 250hp tbc 43.7mpg* 150g/km* 31 £36,610 D3 Inscription manual 150hp 320Nm 62.8mpg 119g/km 28 £35,310 D3 Inscription automatic 150hp 320Nm 60.3mpg 123g/km 29 £36,860 D4 Inscription manual 190hp 400Nm 62.9mpg 119g/km 28 £36,310 D4 Inscription automatic 190hp 400Nm 61.4mpg 122g/km 29 £37,860 T5 Inscription automatic 250hp tbc 43.7mpg* 150g/km* 31 £37,360 D3 Inscription Pro manual 150hp 320Nm 61.4mpg 122g/km 29 £38,310 D3 Inscription Pro automatic 150hp 320Nm 58.9mpg 126g/km 30 £39,860 D4 Inscription Pro manual 190hp 400Nm 61.8mpg 122g/km 29 £39,310 D4 Inscription Pro automatic 190hp 400Nm 60.1mpg 125g/km 30 £40,860 T5 Inscription Pro automatic 250hp tbc 42.5mpg* 154g/km* 31 £40,670

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]