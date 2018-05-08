/Gap Filler: BMW M2 Cabriolet by LIGHTWEIGHT

For whatever reason, BMW decided that there was no need to release a convertible version of the M2. Anybody wanting that could go and buy the M4 convertible instead. That left the gap in their lineup which has now been filled by a third party. The BMW M2 Cabriolet is an offering by tuning house LIGHTWEIGHT, and it is more than just an M2 with the head chopped off.

In fact, LIGHTWEIGHT’s BMW M2 Cabriolet starts out as a 2 Series convertible which the tuner then converts into an M2. So there is no concerns regarding the structural rigidity and all that. In their zeal to deliver a performance-oriented vehicle, though, the engineers have got a little bit carried away and ended up making a car that eats the standard M2 for breakfast. It has more power than the regular M2 and boasts many more high-performance parts.

The car features a F87 N55 engine boosted to 428 hp and over 600 Nm of torque, M2 differentials and M2 axels, plus a 7-speed DKG transmission. The braking system is an amalgam of high-end parts including ABS system from M4 GTS. The chassis, meanwhile, features Bilstein clubsport components, modified track rods at the rear, and M4 GTS transmission/DSC and differential software. What’s more, you get 9×20 wheels with 265/30/20 tires on the front axle and 11×21 with 305/25/21 on the rear axle (Michelin Pilot Spor 4). A downpipe 300 cell exhaust system wraps thing sup nicely.

The 300 km/h BMW M2 Cabriolet by LIGHTWEIGHT is also a looker. The tuner has enhanced the aesthetics of the car using their own real carbon front spoiler, side blades, rear diffuser, rear spoiler, kidney grilles and carbon GTS hood. They also provide real carbon interior trim, steering wheel with fine perforated Alcantara, Lightweight display, BMW M2 interior nappa leather in black, and Lightweight velour floor mats.

