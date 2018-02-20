/Official: BMW M4 Convertible Edition 30 Jahre Limited

Not that BMW needs an excuse to come up with an overpriced limited edition of a model whose sales have slowed down, but the 30th anniversary of the M3 Convertible was something they had to celebrate. And this is what they have come up with, the limited edition BMW M4 Convertible Edition 30 Jahre.

Granted, it’s not an M3, but that has to do with BMW’s ever-expanding range which meant they had to invent new series to distinguish closely related models. But in spirit, the BMW M4 Convertible Edition 30 Jahre pays homage to the 1988 M3 convertible, the first of its kind. As befits a car celebrating a 30th anniversary, the production of this model is capped at 300 units, each of which featuring very desirable options and equipment.

Every BMW M4 Convertible Edition 30 Jahre comes as standard with the M Competition Package which includes M Sport exhaust system and adaptive M suspension with specific SPORT mode among other features, BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line trims, 20-inch Orbit Grey matt wheels, Merino full leather trim, contrast stitching, carbon accents, and conspicuous “30 Jahre Edition” badges. Engine-wise, the celebratory M4 cabrio packs 450 horsepower, also thanks to the Competition package.

The BMW M4 Convertible Edition 30 Jahre reflects the combination of sportiness and open-air driving pleasure that has now matured for the duration of five model generations. A racetrack-proven vehicle concept and technology derived directly from motorsport had already formed the basis for open-top driving pleasure in the first BMW M3 Convertible.

