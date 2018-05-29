/Nissan Terra Global SUV Makes Asian Debut

The global, value-packed, frame-based SUV Nissan has been promising for a while was officially launched in South East Asia yesterday. The 2019 Nissan Terra was launched in betwixt two majestic volcanos at Clark in the Philippines, hinting at the car’s rugged offroadability.

While the ladder-frame chassis is a largely obsolete technology, it still works well if what you want is a good compromise between comfort and offroad capabilities. The Mercedes G-Class still uses this system,so that’s something for Nissan Terra owners to brag about. Customers in South East Asia can order the car from today, with deliveries expected from August 2018.

In terms of features and specs, the 2019 Nissan Terra is a seven-seat family SUV with best-in-class cabin space and Nissan Intelligent Mobility features,including the around view monitor found on more expensive Nissans, plus Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Smart Rear View Mirror, and Moving Object Detection. The car looks good and has a fairly upscale cabin, although some of the materials do giveaway its eco-minded character. The powertrain offered for the Terra in the South Asian market is a YD25 diesel engine with 190 horsepower and 450 Nm of torque.

“The new Nissan Terra is built on our more than 60 years of SUV heritage, which includes iconic models such as the Nissan Patrol,” said Ashwani Gupta, senior vice president for Nissan’s Light Commercial Vehicle business. “The Nissan Terra design is both capable and practical, reliable for everyday use while also giving our customers the ability to unhook from daily life and undertake adventure.”

