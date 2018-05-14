/Official: 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster

So out of the blue, AMG has come up with a car nobody asked for. The 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster fills a gap that didn’t really exist between the GT and GT C variants of the Roadster. It’s the model for those who find the 470 hp of the GT too little and the 550 hp of the GT C too much.

Those five people will be glad to know that the Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster packs 515 horsepower, and sits snugly between the two aforementioned models in terms of performance as well. It does 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and tops out at 192 mph. So the engine is the same twin-turbo V8, and the transmission the same AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G. But the S is going to render the regular GT pointless as it comes as standard with the GT C’s AMG RIDE CONTROL sports suspension with Adaptive Damping System and Electronically controlled rear differential.

The 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT S Roadster also features a performance exhaust system, but what it doesn’t have includes the rear wheel steering system. That is probably not a deal breaker for most people. You even get ARTICO/DINAMICA upholstery and nappa leather steering wheel. There are also subtle changes to the shape of the bumpers and wheels, but nothing to write home about. Whether these modifications to the modifications to the engine, suspension, brakes, design and interior are sufficient to persuade people to buy the S depends on how much cheaper it is than the GT C. It the price difference is not significant then most people would prefer the full-fat version. The GT S Roadster will be launched in late 2018.

