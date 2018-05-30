/TopCar Mercedes V-Class INFERNO Is a Van for Batman Villains
You know TopCar as the crazy Russian tuner that only works on the most high-end sports car and has a fondness for crocodile leather. But since these days luxury vans are in trend, they have come up with a new TopCar Mercedes V-Class equipped with an INFERNO styling package, and it looks like the kind of thing a Batman villain would drive as his family car.

If you have seen other INFERNO kits from this tuner you will find the looks of TopCar Mercedes V-Class fairly familiar. The treatment is thorough and completely revamps the looks of the people carrier. Starting at the front, we have a new fascia featuring a sports grille finished, on this example, in matte black, new bumper with large openings in vein of AMG cars, aerodynamic lining on the left and right, a central spoiler, front lip and LED lights.

Mercedes Benz V class INFERNO 10 1 730x406 at TopCar Mercedes V Class INFERNO Is a Van for Batman Villains

Moving to the side, TopCar Mercedes V-Class INFERNO boasts front and rear sill extensions as well a pair of dynamic side skirts. That leads us to the back where a sports rear bumper incorporates a large aggressive diffuser and aerodynamic pads on the left and right, as well as carbon exhaust tips. A carbon fiber hood and a set of exclusive wheels finish off the job as far as new components are concerned. This particular car has also been subjected to a two-tone paint treatment which combined with the tinted windows give the whole thing a superb, menacing look.

