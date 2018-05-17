/Urban Green BMW M3 Is Truly “Individual”

BMW’s Individual line of features and options is for those who find the stock cars bit too boring. With these options they have the chance to create their own unique Bimmer, and if they have a good taste they could create something really cool, like this Urban Green BMW M3 sedan.

To be sure the Individual department can hook you up with any color you desire. We have seen many examples of their works in the excessively bright orange and yellow cars that have come out over the years. Not that there is anything wrong with wanting a vividly colored car. But when you can have something like Urban Green, which is cool, sporty, and really exquisite, why would you want orange and yellow? The color of your car, especially when people know it’s been a special commission, reflects your personality. And this color says the owner of this car is a great guy to hang out with!

The Urban Green BMW M3 is powered by a high-revving six-cylinder in-line engine with M TwinPower Turbo with a maximum output of 431 hp. Its peak torque of 550 Newton metres (406 lb-ft). When equipped with the optional seven-speed M Double Clutch Transmission, that engine takes the M3 form 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds. You can also order this car with a six-speed manual gearbox that blips the throttle on downshifts, but this one is for more old-school drivers. Active M Differential, M-tuned DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) system, M brakes and M steering system are among the other highlights of the M3.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]