/Canada, The Best Driving Country in the World!

As we all know, you need three ingredients for a truly epic drive. First you need a great car, second a great road, and third a great mood. And I put it to you, Canada is one of the few countries on earth where you can get all three more regularly than other palces. In fact, I’d go so far as saying Canada is the best driving country in the world.

Of course, I do realize that to most of the hard-core petrolheads a great drive cannot be defined outside of a race track. But those of us who love driving but also have girlfriends, an epic drive can only takes place on a great stretch roads, preferably with some amazing scenery for the backdrop, with lots of turns and twists, on some high quality tarmac. And that’s what Canada has in spade. Granted, in the cold season all you find on ninety percent of the roads are snow and ice. But in the spring, and especially summer, that country is a driving heaven.

What we particularly love about Canada is that it’s a left-hand drive country. So even if you’re a tourists you can rent a good car and enjoy your holidays exploring the pristine natural sites connected via world-class freeways. And of course, Canada has one of the most diverse, foreigner-friendly societies in the world. You can do the same in, say, America,mostly because most of their great roads are located in the heartland where people are not fond of anyone who doesn’t look like them.

But in any case, the second ingredient of a great drive, after you’ve sorted the roads, is a great car. In that aspect, too, Canada has a lot to offer. It’s a rich country with great economy and a vibrant supercar culture. Some of the world’s top high-end tuners are Canadian, and a good portion of the special editions and one-off models end up there. Now, I know what you’re saying. You need a lot of cash to get a good car, even if it’s a rent. But hey, you can always hit those Canadian online slots which are famous for paying off big. Yep, Canadian hospitality extends even to their casinos!

That said, you don’t really need an expensive car to enjoy an epic drive. It just has to be a great car, preferably a sports car, because family cars are rarely fun to rive. It’d be great, of course, if you can go on a long road trip in a Ferrari or a Porsche, but for us a simple Mazda MX-5 or BMW Z4 would do just as well. You want a car with just enough power to get out of its own way, and the kind of handling that would tingle your bits around those sharp turns the like of which there are aplenty on mountain roads.

As for the final ingredient, a great mood, when you can sort out the other two factors it will take care of itself. But again, Canada is the ideal country for an epic drive because everything about that place is hopeful and clean and nice. You can’t help feeling good if you’re a Canadian, or if you are just visiting. They have a good and fair political system, a rich and largely unspoiled environment, an excellent economy, and very lovely people. It is really hard to find all those qualities at the same time in another part of the world.

