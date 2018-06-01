/Latest RENNtech Mercedes AMG GT R Packs 825-hp

While the standard AMG GT R with its 610 horsepower engine is a bit of a handful to many, there are those who are confident in their driving skills and want to be thrilled with eve more power. The new RENNtech Mercedes AMG GT R is the car for these folks. It has an insane 825 horsepower and 850 Nm of torque.

That is what RENNtech does. The German/American tuner has a knack for extracting huge power out of any Mercedes Engine, and when the engine they begin with is an AMG 4.0 liter Bi-Turbo, the results are bound to be astounding. The performance package devised for this RENNtech Mercedes AMG GT R include a software upgrade for the engine control unit, a downpipe with a 200-cell cat, blow-off valves, a high-flow air filter, and upgraded turbochargers.

Furthermore, the transmission and the clutch have been reinforced in order to cope with the extra oomph. This is German engineering, don’t forget. You don’t get the extra performance at the cost of durability. RENNtech Mercedes AMG GT R also boasts a subtle aero kit, consisting of ront bumper canards, side rocker panels, a larger, two-stage rear wing and an extended diffuser, garnished with a set of Vossen wheels in sizes 10×19” and 12×20” front, shod respectively with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 ZP semi-slick tires measuring 285/30 ZR 19 and 335/25 ZR20.

Further customization of the exterior and interior is possible at RENNtech’s workshop.

VN:F [1.9.22_1171]